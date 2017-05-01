Dorset Church Goes Solar

To commemorate Earth Day, the Dorset Church Green Team toured the solar array on Route 30 on Sunday, April 23, following that morning’s service. The solar panels, installed by Grassroots Solar, has begun powering the Church with renewable energy. Net-metering allows the parishioner who owns the system to send all its energy credits to the Dorset Church utility bill, creating a win-win-win for the investor, the church and the environment. For more information on solar energy, contact bill@grassrootssolar.com or call 802-681-3579.