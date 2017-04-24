Dorset Church Rummage Sale

The most fabulous shopping experience of the spring season will take place in Dorset on Saturday, April 29, when the Dorset Church holds its Spring Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Outside sales begin at 8:30 a.m. There will be no early-bird shopping. The bag sale will take place from 12 noon to 1 p.m. If you’ve shopped with them before, be prepared for some changes. The Rummage Sale Committee has done some reorganizing and will feature more outside departments, all of which will open at 8:30 a.m. All babies’ and children’s items will be outside in one tent, including clothes, shoes, books, toys and more. Linens and crafts will be also outside with an exceptional selection of yarns and lots of craft items. The outside tool tent will offer a nice selection of hand and power tools, include a chainsaw, walk-behind mowers, a riding mower and a garden tractor with attachments. The This and That tent, also outside,will offer household appliances, pet equipment, small furniture and many unusual treasures. The book tent also remains outside. The inside of the Church will be overflowing with clothing and household items at reasonable prices: men’s and women’s clothing and shoes, ladies’ boutique, jewelry and accessories, attic treasures and housewares. Clean donations in good condition and working order will only be accepted Monday to Wednesday, April 24 to 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 27, until 12 noon. Donations cannot be taken after that. Larger items may be accepted by approval; contact Sandi at 802-362-1459 or sandihedman@yahoo.com or Ellen at 802-362-3610 or ellen5150@gmail.com. The Church is located at 143 Church Street off Route 30 in Dorset Village. For more information, call 802-867-2260.