Dorset Church Rummage Sale

The most fabulous shopping experience of the season on Saturday, October 13, when the Dorset Church at 143 Church Street in Dorset Village holds its Fall Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Outside sales begin at 8:30 a.m.; a bag sale starts at 12 noon. If you’ve shopped the Sale before, be prepared for some changes. Last spring sale volunteers did some reorganizing to feature more outside departments, including babies’ and children’s items, linens and crafts, books and a tent offering household appliances, pet equipment, small furniture and unique items. The Inside of the church will be overflowing with clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, ladies’ boutique items, attic treasures and household items at reasonable prices.

Donations of clean items in good condition can be dropped off at the Church, Monday through Monday, October 8, to Wednesday, October 10, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday, October 11, until 12 noon; no donations can be accepted after that time. They cannot accept bed pillows, children’s car seats, cribs, large appliances, VHS tapes, encyclopedias, ski boots, helmets, large suitcases, or anything moldy or musty. Larger items in good condition may be accepted upon approval; contact Sandi Hedman at sandihedman@yahoo.com or 802-362-1459 or Ellen Wright at ellen5150@gmail.com or 802-362-3610 to discuss donations. Call 802-867-2260 with any other questions or for more information.