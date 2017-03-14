Dorset Church School Food Drive

The church school and youth group at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will be collecting food and nonperishable items (very important, because these items are not covered by food stamps) through Good Friday, April 14, in observation of Lent. Their goal is to collect enough food to outline a labyrinth, which they plan to build following the Good Friday service. The congregation and guests will be invited to walk the labyrinth on Holy Saturday, April 15. Walking the labyrinth is an ancient practice, symbolic of our spiritual journey toward God, that helps us pray, meditate and reflect. and items may be dropped off at the Church, and will be donated to the Community Food Cupboard (CFC) in Manchester following Easter Sunday. Items most needed are canned tuna, healthy snacks, pasta, pasta sauce, juice, peanut butter, canned soups and vegetables, granola bars, cereal, oatmeal, diapers, dental floss, baby wipes, shampoo, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, soap, toothbrushes and tooth paste. If you are unable to shop, monetary donations can be made payable to Dorset UCC (note church school food drive), and sent to PO Box 263, Dorset, VT 05251. To volunteer at the labyrinth event or to help pack and deliver to the items to the CFC, contact Gretchen Lima at gretchenlima@aol.com or 802-362-5548. The Church is located at 143 Church Street in Dorset. Visit dorsetchurch.org.