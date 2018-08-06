Dorset Church Summer Supper

The Fellowship of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, located at 143 Church Street off Route 30 in Dorset, will hold a SUMMER SUPPER on Wednesday, August 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 and children’s tickets are $5; under age five are free. Call the Church Office at 802-867-2260 to make a reservation. Tickets will also be sold at the door. The menu to feature cold watermelon gazpacho, turkey with gravy, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, carrots, tossed salad and assorted homemade desserts. This is a favorite summer evening with both indoor and outdoor seating under tents on the front lawn. A highlight of the supper is the raffle drawing for the beautiful quilt made by the Fellowship Quilters, and an exquisite oil painting done by renowned artist Terry Lindsey. Raffle tickets will be available throughout the evening. Proceeds from this event allow the Dorset Church Fellowship to support several local charitable organizations and the Church’s general fund.