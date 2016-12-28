Dorset Church to Host AARP Driver Safety Class

Why take a driver safety class? Because driving has changed since you first got your driving license! The Dorset Church will be hosting the AARP Smart DriverCourse on Tuesday, January 10. This four-hour course will start at 10 a.m., include a lunch break at about noon, and conclude around 2:30 p.m. You are asked to bring a sandwich or salad; refreshments will be served. Learn about the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to drive your car in today’s challenging environment as well as how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. Find ways to monitor your own and others’ driving skills and capabilities, learn about the new state laws and how to drive safely in all weather conditions. To register for the class, call Estelle at 802-375-4831. The course costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Depending on your insurance company you may be eligible for an auto discount upon completing the course; however, the course is educational and aims to give you a greater appreciation of the driving challenges you face behind the wheel and a better understanding of how to avoid potential collisions and injuring yourself and others.