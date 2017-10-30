Dorset Concert to Benefit the Family of Mark Hansen

An amazing assembly of high-caliber musical talent will grace the Dorset Playhouse stage on Saturday, November 4, led by the Emmy Award-winning Freddi Shehadi. Luminaries such as Bill Ware, Mark Spencer, Baron Raymonde and Tom Major, with Peter Primamore, Krista Speroni, Katy Dwyer and Danny Garcia will headline this fundraising show to benefit the family of Dorset’s late Mark Hansen, who unexpectedly passed away in August. “Mark was a light in our community,” says Shehadi, a long-time friend. “ We celebrate his life with this show, and always.”

Shehadi’s musical colleagues and friends from his years in show business will gather for a mesmerizing musical tapestry, weaving together elements from a wide array of genres – from soulful rock, blues and jazz to Americana, pop and finger-style guitar. A dozen top-level musicians from bands with household names like Steely Dan, Deborah Harry/Blondie, Elvis Costello, Mavis Staples, Blood Sweat and Tears, Bo Diddley, Carly Simon, Chuck Berry, Rod Stewart, The Original Blues Brothers Band and many more, will offer soon-to-be-released original songs and fresh interpretations of well-loved tunes. The Playhouse doors will open at 6:30, with a 7:30 p.m. curtain time. Tickets are $25, available at Northshire Bookstore or at the door, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For details, call 802-688-5011.