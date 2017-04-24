Dorset Electronic Recycling Day

Spring Electronic Recycling Day at the Dorset School, 130 School Drive, Dorset, will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The Dorset Teachers’ Association and the Dorset Energy Committee are co-hosting this event to raise money for the school’s technology fund. This event is open to everyone. It is not limited to Dorset residents. All items will be accepted free of charge. Acceptable items include computers, printers, ink and toner cartridges, monitors, UPS battery backups, stereo equipment, satellite dishes, game consoles, digital cameras, cell phones, blackberries, MP3 players and small household appliances such as toasters, fans, and hair dryers. Large appliances such as stoves and ovens cannot be accepted. Monetary donations are being accepted and proceeds will go towards the school’s Technology Fund. Items will only be accepted on the day of the drive. For more information,contact Phyllis Tate at ptate@brsu.org.