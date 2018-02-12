Dorset Equine Rescue Holds 4th Boots & Baskets Fundraiser

The fourth annual Boots and Baskets fundraiser to benefit The Dorset Equine Rescue is happening at the Reluctant Panther Inn and Restaurant in Manchester Village, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 15. There will be music, light appetizers, a cash bar and a chance to win with a large selection of baskets. Themes include baking, gardening, exercising, Vermont products, cat lovers, dog lovers, horse care, horse first aid, chocolate lovers and more. There will be approximately 30 baskets, making the chances of winning very good. Tickets are $35, and include one sheet of raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the door. To purchase tickets, visit dorsetequinerescue.org or mail a check to The Dorset Equine Rescue, P.O. Box 92, East Dorset, VT 05253.