Dorset Equine Rescue

Dixie is a beautiful, ten year old Arabian mare who is 14.1 hands. She has great ground manners and loads easily. She’s great in the ring and on the trails with a buddy and just starting to go over cross rails for fun. She’s a great all-around horse for an intermediate rider. Her adoption donation is $1000. Please fill out an adoption application at dorsetequinerescue.org, if you are interested in Dixie, and they will be happy to set up a visit. Dorset Equine Rescue (DER) is dedicated to rescuing equines, restoring their health and providing an environment in which they can heal physically and mentally until adoption. DER is a nonprofit organization; donations of any size are wecome, and are tax-deductible. A check can be mailed to: Dorset Equine Rescue, PO Box 724, East Dorset, VT 05253. Visit the website to learn more.