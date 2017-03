Dorset Farm Market Kids’ Day

It will be Kids’ Day at the Dorset Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at JK Adams, 1430 Route 30, Dorset. Support area kids who will be selling their own handcrafted goodies and wares, and enjoy delicious prepared foods, crafts, produce and more prepared, created and grown by the regular, full-time adult vendors. For details, call 802-353-9656.