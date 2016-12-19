Dorset Farmers’ Market to Offer Last-Minute Gifts

Come one, come all to the special Christmas Eve Pop-Up Market on Saturday, December 24, at JK Adams, located at 1430 Route 30 in Dorset. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the market will feature lots of crafts and foods for last-minute shopping, including fresh produce, jewelry, pottery, wreathes, knitted items, folk art prints and cards, artisanal cheese, maple syrup, jam, pickles, honey, pastured meats and poultry, eggs, baked goods, teas, prepared foods and more. For more information, call 802-353-9656 and go to dorsetfarmersmarket.com