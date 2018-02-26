Dorset Free Community Supper

United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will be hosting a free community dinner featuring your choice of a Roast Pork Dinner complete with homemade apple sauce or a vegetarian Minestrone Soup on Wednesday, February 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Winter Community Suppers are for everyone – moms and dads that need a break, people who want a night out in the middle of winter, families rushing from work to sports, people stretching their budget – the suppers are meant to build community for everyone. A free-will offering will be accepted to help fund future dinners. Take outs will be available. Call Jane at 802-867-2260 or email dorsetchurch@gmailcom to learn more. Their last supper of the winter season will be held on Wednesday, March 21, and feature meatloaf with roasted potatoes or a vegetarian Curried Cauliflower Stew. The Church is located at 143 Church Street, off Route 30, in Dorset.