Dorset Free Community Supper

From left, Jane Lobrutto, Essie Cantus, Nan Leach and Ginny Freeman prepare for the next free community dinner at the Dorset Church.

United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will be hosting a free community dinner featuring your choice of a Roast Pork Dinner complete with homemade apple sauce or a vegetarian Minestrone Soup on Wednesday, February 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Winter Community Suppers are for everyone – moms and dads that need a break, people who want a night out in the middle of winter, families rushing from work to sports, people stretching their budget – the suppers are meant to build community for everyone. A free-will offering will be accepted to help fund future dinners. Take outs will be available. Call Jane at 802-867-2260 or email dorsetchurch@gmailcom to learn more. Their last supper of the winter season will be held on Wednesday, March 21, and feature meatloaf with roasted potatoes or a vegetarian Curried Cauliflower Stew. The Church is located at 143 Church Street, off Route 30, in Dorset.

February 26, 2018
