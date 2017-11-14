Dorset Historical Society: Lost Ski Areas

The Dorset Historical Society (DHS) will host Jeremy Davis, author of ‘Lost Ski Areas of Southern Vermont,’ at its Third Thursday Lunchtime Lecture on November 16. Davis will address the nearby history of the sport, enlarging on the story with information he’s uncovered since his book was published in 2010. He has written three other books on lost ski areas, including those in the White Mountains, the Adirondacks (both north and south), and northern Vermont. He is also the founder of NELSAP, a 17-year-old website that has documented more than 600 lost ski areas in New England and 82 in other places.

These lectures are held on the third Thursday of each month; they begin at noon and last about an hour. Attendees are invited to bring a sandwich; liquids and desserts are provided. The lectures are free and take place at the DHS Bley House Museum located at the corner of Kent Hill Road and Route 30 in Dorset Village.

DHS will hold its Annual Meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, at the Bley House Museum. There will be a review of the events and accomplishments this past year as well as an acknowledgement of some of the donations to the collection. New business will include the election of two directors, Susanne Washburn and Marilyn Kinney. Thanks are extended to Art Gilbert who will be leaving due to term limit, and Peter Davis who is retiring. The following slate of officers will be nominated: president, John Cave; vice president, Steven Davenport; treasurer, Al Eckhardt; secretary, Carol Cone.

For more information, visit dorsetvthistory.org or call the office, open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 802-867-0331.