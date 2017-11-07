Dorset Historical Society Offers Christmas Tree Raffle

The Dorset Historical Society (DHS) is promoting a raffle that features 15 two-foot-high, long-life Christmas trees, each with a distinctive theme, decorated by local businesses and individuals. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each, or three for $10. The trees will be on display at DHS beginning November 9, with raffle tickets available there and at those businesses that have created trees. Posters around town will picture the trees, and the entire collection will be on view at Equinox Village on Tuesday, November 28, between 12 noon and 4 p.m.

‘Sweet Kindness’ is the theme of a tree decorated with lots of saltwater taffy by the HN Williams Store. Miniature deer, raccoons, rabbits and bees are living ‘In the New England Forest,’ Suzanne Hittle’s creation. Other participants are Berkshire Bank, Flower Brook Pottery, Three Pears Gallery, Dorset Union Store, Josiah Allen Real Estate, JK Adams, Dorset Library and Mettowee Nursery and the Dorset Elementary School. Hoa Campbell, Sheila Childs, Michelle Pagan and Amy Thebault have also each designed a tree. The money raised through the raffle will support the ongoing project at DHS related to its collection of 500-plus negatives of photos by Dorset’s Huntington Pratt Gilbert (1876-1962), which were donated by a family member. In each of the past several years, George Bouret of Pawlet has digitized 50 of the negatives, and DHS has exhibited 20 of the newly available photographs each year. In the current show, there are views of people, homes, animals, and work scenes – all captured in Dorset more than a century ago (between 1908 and 1915).

Drawings for the raffle ticket that wins each of the tabletop Christmas trees will take place during the Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 2, from11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dorset Historical Society’s Bley House Museum on Route 30 at Kent Hill Road in Dorset Village. For more information, go to dorsetvthistory.org or call 802-867-0331. Come for refreshments and to find out whether your raffle ticket is the winner of a very special holiday decoration.