Dorset Library Artist of the Month

The featured artist at the Dorset Public Library during the month of October is James Link. The public is invited to meet James at the opening reception on Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. A native of Wisconsin, Link has lived in Vermont for 49 years, and has exhibited his photography at several locations in the area. “The more I travel, the more I recognize that people value the same things, but in different ways. I am fascinated with the challenge of capturing the right moment and composition of a subject to produce the best images that I can. Sometimes it only takes a small step, or a look backwards, to capture a spectacular image. Other times it may take several minutes, hours or sometimes an entirely different season. Photography is still magic to me, just as it was sitting with my father in the cellar, developing photos back in the fifties”. The exhibit will feature a diversified collection from many locales around the world, with a focus on the local region from the Adirondacks to the Green Mountains. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The library’s hours are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 802-867- 5774 for information.