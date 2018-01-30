Dorset Library Artist of the Month

The featured artist at the Dorset Public Library during the month of February will be Katherine Buchmayr. The public is invited to meet her at an opening reception on Saturday, February 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the library. Buchmayr has been sketching and painting since she was a child, and has taken numerous art and craft courses over the years. A love of Vermont and New England and a fascination with light are what inspire her paintings. She is well known for her Dorset landscapes and has had solo exhibitions at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, the Dorset Library, Northshire Medical Center, Equinox Village and the Village Fare; she has also exhibited at Dorset Then and Now, Spiral Press Café and the Stratton Arts Festival. Call 802-867-5774 for more information.