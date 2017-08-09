Dorset Library August Artist

The featured artist at the Dorset Library in August is Mary Schwartz. The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, August 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. “I paint using egg tempera, which is not used very much today. Its luminous characteristics allow me to paint both small scenes of flowers and silver indoors, while being uniquely suited for depicting Vermont and other natural landscapes. I want each painting to tell a small, beautiful story,” says Schwartz, who has been an artist for more than 40 years. Her work are included in private collections in Vermont, Washington DC, New York, and Delaware, and has been shown locally at the Southern Vermont Art Center and Northshire Medical Center. A portion of any sales will benefit the Library. For information call 802-867-5774.