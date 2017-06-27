Dorset Library July Artist

The featured artist at the Dorset Library in July is Dorothea ‘Dottie’ Ferone. The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. “As an artist, I want to see the light and paint many different subjects – people, animals, landscapes and still life,” she says. Dottie has been an artist for more than 40 years. She taught private oil painting classes to adults and children and has worked with other artists to cultivate their talents and style. Her work has been shown in New York, Vermont and Florida. A portion of any sales will benefit the Library. For information call 802-867-5774.