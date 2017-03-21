Dorset One Act Play Festival

The Dorset Players present their 14th annual One Act Festival at the Dorset Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Produced by Lynne Worth, the four directors for the evening are Dom Degnon (’He Said, She Said’), Richard Grip (’Wanda’s Visit’), Kevin O’Toole (’Sorry, Wrong Number’) and Peter Van Haverbeke (’Talking Cure’). There will also be a special performance of improvs directed by Todd Hjelt. The 15-member cast includes newcomers Aidan Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, Alexa Manning, Lynne Marcus, Joseph Mozer, Tom Norton and Jack Workman. Returning are Dawn Goetz, Zoe Grigsby, Todd Hjelt, Patrick Monroe, Martha Jo Perkins, Natalie Philpot, Erin Rachel and Bob Stack. Get tickets at 802-867-5570 or dorsetplayers.org. The box office will be open March 29 and March 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and two hours before each performance. Sponsors for the evening are Express Copy and Kevin O’Toole. Above photo by Steven Schlussel.