Dorset Photography Presentation

Join the Dorset Library on Thursday, August 31, at 5:30 p.m. to hear Jack Tse’s underwater and wildlife photography presentation. The evening will consist of two parts; the first is underwater photography from diving trips in the Caribbean to the Indo-Pacific. See underwater creatures ranging from small critters to large pelagic fish as well as landscapes and corals. Basic underwater photography techniques and the stories behind each photo will be discussed along with some of the contemporary environmental and ecological issues. The second part of the presentation focuses on wildlife photography and trips to African Serengeti National Park. Animal behaviors as well as environmental impacts to the National Park will be discussed. A reception with light refreshments will follow. Call 802-867-5774 for more information.