Dorset Players Auditons

The Dorset Players will be holding auditions at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, February 12 and 13, for their 15th annual One Act Play Festival in April, featuring several one act plays covering both comedy and drama. There are roles for 16 women and five men, with ages ranging from teens and up. The production will be held at the Dorset Playhouse. on Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 8, at 2 p.m. Call Kathy Stephens at 802-867- 5570, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for further information or to review a script.