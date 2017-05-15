Dorset Players Offer an Amusing Take on Love & Relationships

The Dorset Players and Mettowee Mill Nursery present ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ as the final production of The Players’ 89th season on Friday, May 19. Director Suzi Dorgeloh, music director Gary Schmidt and choreographer Erika Schmidt have a superb cast hailing from from Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Manchester, Granville, East Rupert, Tinmouth and Weston. The original show was cast with two men and two women, but the directors felt it could be done with additional actors all portraying various roles. The cast includes Joey Blane, Lillian Kelly, Laura King, Antonio Giamati, Richard Grip, Dana Haley, Drew Hill, Kevin O’Toole, and Christopher Restino. This a hilarious musical comedy with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts. It is the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical, with 5003 performances staged from 1996 to 2008. ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ is presented in the form of a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. There is adult language and content. Performances are Fridays and Satrudays, May 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, May 21 and 28, at 2 p.m. The box office is open May 15 to 18, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and on performance dates two hours before curtain. Tickets are available at dorsetplayers.org or 802-867-5777 or 867-5570.