Dorset Players Prepare to Stage Agatha Christie Classic

The Dorset Players are opening their 91st season with the Agatha Christie’s classic, ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ at the Dorset Playhouse. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, October 5,6,12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays October 7 and 14, at 2 p.m.

‘Witness for the Prosecution’ is a courtroom drama generally regarded as one of Christie’s most accomplished plays. A suspenseful thriller, the play will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Veteran director Janet Groom has assembled a cast of 13, including seven actors new to the Dorset stage. There will be a reception with the cast after opening night on Friday, October 5. Tickets are available at 802-867-5570 or online at dorsetplayers.org; on Saturday, October 6, memberscan get two for one tickets. The box office will be open 2 hours prior to each performance. The production is presented through a special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

The Dorset Players are a community theatre group; their annual season at the Dorset Playhouse runs from October to May. Future events include a special staged reading of Katherine Paterson’s highly acclaimed ‘Bread and Roses, Too’ on Friday, November 9. The narrative takes place in the historical aftermath of the textile workers strike of 1912 in Lawrence, Massachuseets, and tells the story of a young girl who protects a boy from an abusive father.

The Players’ tradition of staging children’s entertainment during the year-end holidays follows again this year with its December production of ‘Snow White,’ December 7 to 9 and 14 to 16. The children’s theme continues on January 26 with the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s staging of ‘The Snow Queen.’ Each year the Missoula team holds local auditions and casts 50 to 60 area youngsters. Spring offerings begin in March with ‘Sylvia,’ the AR Gurney comedy about a dog and the couple who adopts her. The play first premiered Off-Broadway and was later produced on Broadway. In April, the Players will present their 16th One-Act Play Festival. ‘Oklahoma!,’ one of the most popular musicals ever to hit Broadway, will round out the season in May.

Performance times and ticket purchase information is available on the website, above.