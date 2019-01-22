Dorset Players Seek Directors

The Dorset Players are seeking directors for its 16th annual One-Act Play Festival. Anyone interested is invited to attend an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 28 or Tuesday, January 29, at the Dorset Playhouse. If you have a play you are interested in directing, call producer Lynne Worth at 802-375-5717. The One Act Festival will run March 29 to 31 and April 5 to 7. Auditions will be held in early February. A variety of one-act plays are available in the Dorset Players’ library; if you would like to borrow any, contact Leslie at 802-867-5777, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.