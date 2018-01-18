Dorset Players Seek Directors

The Dorset Players will be hosting a director’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, at the Playhouse for directors who would like to direct a full-length play for the 2018/19 season, which will include four major productions. If you have a play in mind, be prepared to discuss casting and production requirements as well as potential royalties. Directors are also sought for the 2018 One Act Festival April 6 to 8. If you would like to direct, but don’t have the time or experience for a full-length play, this is a great opportunity to get started. Looking for a play? The Players have a library of over 400 plays for your perusal. Call Kathy at 802-867-5570 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email info@dorsetplayers.org for more information.