Dorset Players to Stage ‘Bus Stop’

The Dorset Players and Spiral Press Café present the William Inge classic, ‘Bus Stop,’ opening this Friday, March 3. The story is about a brash cowboy (Bobby Leonard) and a slightly more worldly showgirl (Dana Haley) in the 1950s, and how they find love and redemption while stuck at a bus stop. The show also features the talents of Cheryl Gushee, Todd Hjelt, Greta Schaub, Dan Silver, Jim Young and Patrick Zilkha. ‘Bus Stop’ will be directed by Paul Michael Brinker and produced by Sherry Kratzer, with stage management by Tracy Hughes. Performances will be held at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4,10 and 11, and on Sunday, March 5 and 12, at 2 p.m. For tickets, go to dorsetplayers.org or call 802-867-5777.