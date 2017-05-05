Dorset Players Wrap Up Season with Musical Comdey

The Dorset Players will present a hilarious musical comedy as the final production of their 89th season. ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ opens Friday, May 19, thanks to the support of their sponsors. Director Suzi Dorgeloh, musical director Gary Schmidt and choreographer Erika Schmidt have marshaled a superb cast. Newcomers Joey Blane and Lillian Kelly will join seven veterans of the Dorset Playhouse stage: Laura King, Antonio Giamati, Richard Grip, Dana Haley, Drew Hill, Kevin O’Toole and Christopher Restino. ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, is the second-longest running off-Broadway musical, running from 1996 to 2008 at the Westside Theatre in New York City. It offers theatre goers a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. There is some adult language and content. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, May 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, May 21 and 28, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at dorsetplayers.org or by calling 802-867-5570.