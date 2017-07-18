Dorset Reception to Welcome ITVFest Executive Director

The Dorset Chamber of Commerce will host a free reception with with ITVFest executive director Philip Gilpin, Jr. at Three Pears Gallery on the Dorset Green, Tuesday, July 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served. The event will include a discussion about what the Independent Television Festival (ITVFest) is, why it is important to the local economy, and how the community can become involved. Short clips from previous festivals will be shown. Learn about the positive impact ITVFest will have on the area.

“The Dorset Chamber and its members are thrilled to be hosting special events, walking tours and hayrides for ITVfest members on October 14 and 15. The Town of Dorset will have a unique opportunity to showcase its picturesque landscape, vibrant arts, outdoor living and local businesses to an influential and artistic demographic new to our area,” says Greg DeLuca, Chamber Board member.

ITVFest is the world’s largest and longest-running independent television festival, bringing together television content creators, actors, writers, directors, producers, financiers, Hollywood executives and fans. This year’s event, happening for the first time in Vermont, will feature producers from major television projects and representatives from leading entertainment organizations – Viacom, HBO, The Daily Show, Bones, Netflix’s Marvel series, TruTV, Raptor Films and Super Deluxe, to name a few – to host workshops, speak on panels and participate in networking events. For information, to view the selection trailers, or to purchase tickets, visit itvfest.com.