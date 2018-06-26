Dorset Resident to Share Stories from Rwanda

Helmholz Fine Art Gallery and Global Reach will host Betsy Dickey of Dorset, founder of Ready for Reading, for a presentation and slide show on Thursday, June 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dickey founded the Ready for Reading in 2008, out of the simple desire as a writer and a mother, that the kids she met in Rwanda should have the same access to books and reading as her own children. Learn how her initial plan to provide text books for 3,000 students in a crumbling primary school turned into a project to build and establish a now thriving 8,000 square foot community library/learning center in Rwinkwavu, a remote rural area in Rwanda devastated by the 1994 genocide. Ready for Reading has become a beacon of hope and healing, not only for the 23,000 people in Rwinkwavu but throughout the country. Recognized as a national model, the organization is showing how access to literacy and education in marginalized, underserved areas like Rwinkwavu can profoundly change lives and transform communities. Dickey will tell how a two-week humanitarian visit to Rwanda, Africa in 2006 became more than a decade-long journey of bridging cultures, hearts and minds. From carpools to dusty red dirt roads 8,000 miles away, her life was changed as much as those she set out to help. Come be a part of celebrating the remarkable resilience of the human spirit, our connectedness across cultures and how you can become part of the change that is taking place in this little gem of a country in the heart of Africa. The Gallery is located at 442 Depot Street in Manchester Center. Call 802-855-1678 for details.