Dorset School Ski Sale

Dorset School will hold its annual Ski and Paddleboard Sale on Sunday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the sale go towards the School’s eighth grade trip to Washington DC. Items will include new and used brand name skis, snowboards, boots, poles and other ski accessories. Paddleboards will also be available this year, with local delivery availalbe for free. Experts will be on hand to fit equipment. All credit cards will be accepted. There will also be a Bake Sale. The School is located off Morse Hill Road in Dorset.