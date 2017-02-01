Dorset School Students Accepted in Regional Music Festival

The Dorset School in 2016/17 had a record number of acceptances in festival auditions for southwest Vermont regional school music programs. The Green Mountain Music District V Festival will feature two concerts combining middle and high school ensembles at The College of Saint Joseph in Rutland; one will be held on Friday, February 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., and will feature Middle School Choruses and Jazz Bands. The second on Friday, March 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. will offer Middle School String Ensembles and Symphonic Bands. More details can be found at gmmdv.net/festivals. Meet this year’s crop of amazing talent!