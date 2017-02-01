Dorset School Students Accepted in Regional Music Festival

Dorset School Students Accepted in Regional Music Festival
Dorset School Students Accepted in Regional Music Festival

Dorset School Students Accepted in Regional Music Festival

From left, top: Dorset Middle School students Kaia Hansen, Ellery Stahler, Noah Woods and Will Addington; and bottom: Iren Hangen-Vazquez, Hailey Hadlock and Willa Bryant.

The Dorset School in 2016/17 had a record number of acceptances in festival auditions for southwest Vermont regional school music programs. The Green Mountain Music District V Festival will feature two concerts combining middle and high school ensembles at The College of Saint Joseph in Rutland; one will be held on Friday, February 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., and will feature Middle School Choruses and Jazz Bands. The second on Friday, March 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. will offer Middle School String Ensembles and Symphonic Bands. More details can be found at gmmdv.net/festivals. Meet this year’s crop of amazing talent!

February 1, 2017
Categories:Entertainment, Things To Do
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*