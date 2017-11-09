Dorset School Teacher Named UVM Outstanding Teacher

Karli Love, a fifth grade teacher at The Dorset School , was recently named a UVM Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 2017. She received the award at the 37th annual UVM Outstanding Teachers Day on Thursday, October 12, in Burlington. The award honors educators who best exemplify five standards of teaching: learning, professional knowledge, advocacy, colleagueship and accountability. Love expressed that she was flattered to be honored in such a way, and she “appreciates the recognition for being dedicated to (her) profession.” Colleagues in the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union nominated teachers they felt exemplified excellence, and those with top nominations were honored by the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, Vermont supervisory unions and school districts, the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont NEA.