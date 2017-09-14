Dorset Student Receives Trophy

The family of George Deets and the Manchester Rod and Gun Club announce that Liam Walsh of Dorset is this year’s recipient of the George Deets IV Memorial Trophy, awarded at the conclusion of the hunter safety course on August 27. Liam was chosen by instructors Charles Hewes and Leroy Hayes to receive the trophy as the child who best exemplified George’s spirit and love for the sport of hunting. The trophy will be on display at Liam’s school for the year. It and a monetary gift to buy hunting supplies were made possible by the generosity shown the family at the time of George’s death in 2011 while a student at Paul Smith’s College. This is the fifth year that a child participating in hunter safety has been awarded the trophy. George’s family is most grateful to the Manchester Rod and Gun Club for allowing them to honor him in this way.