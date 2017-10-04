Dorset Studio to Hold Open House

John Pitcher’s acrylic painting ‘A Murder Of Crows’ was accepted into this year’s prestigious international ‘Birds In Art’ exhibition, held at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, Wisconsin. Thousands of artists from around the world compete for acceptance into this exhibition. The painting features the themes of tragedy, beauty and crime. “When I sketched these crows left dead in a field, I knew they were not just dead – they were murdered! Because crows and jays mob owls, I created a crime scene narrative using the shotgun shell, the belly-up blue jay and the wing of a barred owl as evidence of a fatal encounter with a trigger-happy hunter. The yellow crime scene tape on the frame is reminder of humanity’s crimes against nature,” states Pitcher, who shares a studio and gallery with his wife, Sue Westin. The couple invite the public to visit the Westin Pitcher Fine Art Gallery on Route 30 in Dorset on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 802-867-5565 for more information.