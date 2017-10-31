Dorset Talk on Asian Rural Institute

JB Hoover, executive director of American Friends of the Asian Rural Institute (AFARI), will speak in the vestry of the Dorset Church on Wednesday, November 1. His presentation at 6:30 p.m. will be preceded by a potluck dinner starting at 5:30. All are invited. For details, contact Reverend Skip Dickinson at 802-867-5976 or jorder61@myfairpoint.net.

AFARI is the US-based nonprofit fundraising and support organization for the Asian Rural Institute (ARI), an international training center in Japan, which provides grassroots leaders from developing countries with the skills needed to more effectively serve the poor, the hungry and the marginalized in their communities. The focus is on sustainable food production, servant leadership and community organization and development. Much of the learning takes place through the simple acts of living and working on ARI’s 15-acre organic farm. About 30 men and women from Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands participate each year in the nine-month program, which takes place from April to December. Women make up 50 percent of the more than 1300 graduates. Participants are not required to pay the cost of the training; support comes from donations by service clubs, churches and individuals. Learn more at friends-ari.org.