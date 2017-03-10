Dorset Theatre Festival to Begin Season with Rebeck’s ‘Downstairs’

Dorset Theatre Festival opens its 40th anniversary season with the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s ‘Downstairs,’ starring brother and sister Tim and Tyne Daly, who will be appearing together for the first time on stage under the direction of Adrienne Campbell-Holt. ‘Downstairs’ will run from June 22 to July 8 at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. This thought-provoking family drama was written with Tim and Tyne in mind. It follows the story of Eileen (Tyne), whose brother Teddy (Tim) moves into her basement. Eileen’s husband is less than thrilled about this. And Teddy is more than a little off his game. As they struggle to understand their present and their past, questions of betrayal, disappointment and madness rise and fall. “It is always a gift to collaborate with Theresa, our resident playwright, but to bring in such a cast – and in particular, to have Tim and Tyne working together in a play written just for them – is a dream come true. It doesn’t get any better than this,” says artistic director Dina Janis.

Tim is an Emmy-nominated actor, director, producer and philanthropist, beloved by DTF audiences for his critically acclaimed performances as Mark Rothko in ‘Red’ by John Logan and in ‘The Scene’ by Theresa Rebeck. Tyne is an accomplished stage and screen actress best known from the television series Cagney and Lacey alongside Sharon Gless. Tyne’s performance earned her four of six Emmy Awards. She is also known on television for her role on the CBS drama Judging Amy. More recently, she can be seen alongside Sally Field in the feature film ‘Hello, My Name is Doris.’

Theresa Rebeck is a widely produced playwright, the author of three novels, has written for television, and is the creator of the NBC drama Smash.

Subscriptions for DTF’s 2017 Summer Season went on sale March 1. Single tickets go on sale April 1. Call 802-867-2223 or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org to learn more.