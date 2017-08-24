Dorset Theatre Festival to Present Revival of David Mamet Classic

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) capstones its 40th anniversary season with the regional revival of ‘American Buffalo’ by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet, under the direction of John Gould Rubin. The production will be staged from August 24 and September 2 at the Dorset Playhouse in Dorset.

Starring Treat Williams as Teach and playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis as Donny, DTF’s revival takes a fresh look at a trio of misguided misfits who are a little out of luck and way out of their league as they plot the theft of a rare coin collection. Oliver Palmer makes his regional debut as Bobby, Donny’s junk shop delivery boy.

Williams has had a long collaboration with David Mamet, performing in ‘The Water Engine,’ ‘Speed The Plow,’ ‘ Bobby Gould in Hell’ and ‘Oleanna.’ Nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, he won two Theater World Awards, and currently stars in the Hallmark series, Chesapeake Shores. Guirgis is a member and former co-artistic director of LAByrinth Theater Company. His plays have been produced on five continents and in the US. The most recent, ‘Between Riverside and Crazy,’ garnered numerous awards including the 2015 Pulitzer for Drama. Guirgis has acted in theater, film and television, co-created and produced Netflix’s The Get Down, and is a former violence prevention specialist and HIV educator.

“This cast has amazing chemistry and depth. They bring a passion to Mamet’s seminal work that invigorates the play,” says artistic director Dina Janis. “Scenic designer Christopher Barreca has also created a magnificent design for this show; audience members will get to take in the action from multiple seating perspectives for a truly immersive theatrical experience.”

Mamet is author of numerous plays and screenplays, and was twice nominated for an Academy Award. He has written and directed ten films, authored three novels, and was co-creator and executive producer of The Unit on CBS. Festival awards for original play, music and lyrics) and several choral works published by Final Score Music.

For tickets, call 802-867-2223 or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.