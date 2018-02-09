Dorset Theatre to Present Works of Humorist James Thurber

A special theatre event featuring short stories by 20th century humorist James Thurber will be presented on the Dorset Playhouse stage on Friday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m. ‘A Thurber Carnival’ will include three of Thurber’s highly imaginative and popular yarns, combining staged storytelling by seasoned members of the Dorset Players with narrative material created solely for this performance. General admission is free to the public. However, voluntary donations to the Dorset Playhouse building maintenance and preservation fund are appreciated.

Thurber was a newspaper writer who joined the staff of The New Yorker magazine in 1927 as a writer and artist. His inventive cartoons and short stories portrayed the frustrations and eccentricities of ordinary people and changed the character of American humor. His essays, stories, fables and comic drawings have been collected in over 30 books. Selected works of his also continue to be reprinted in textbooks and anthologies. The Dorset Playhouse is located on Cheney Road in Dorset. The theatre café offers coffee and dessert one hour prior to the performance. The Dorset Players is a nonprofit organization that owns and operates the historic Dorset Playhouse and is dedicated to fostering the arts in the community through theatrical presentations, educational workshops and other entertainments. To learn more, call 802-867-5570 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email info@dorsetplayers.org.