Dorset Village History Walk

The Dorset Historical Society’s September Third-Thursday Lunchtime Lecture will provide a rundown on the history, families, businesses and architectural details of houses and buildings on a portion of Route 30 on Thursday, September 21. The tour starts at DHS’s Bley House Museum at Kent Hill Road and will proceed toward Dorset Hollow Road, returning on the other side of the street to the Dorset Village Library. Judy Harwood, member of a family that owned one of the houses in this Historic District, is the tour guide, and has knowledge of the 15 properties to be seen. You’ll hear details and stories of homeowners over multiple generations, and changes in use of the structures. The original dates of the buildings range from the 1790s to the 1880s. The event is free and begins at 12 noon, lasting about an hour. Attendees are invited to bring a sandwich. Beverages and desserts will be provided.