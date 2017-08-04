Dorset’s 3 Pears Gallery Opens Ken Rush Exhibit

Ken Rush will be the featured artist at Three Pears Gallery in Dorset from August 4 through September 8. His show, ‘Summer Memories,’ will launch with an opening reception on Friday, August 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., offering complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cocktails by Mad River Distillers.

Rush, who divides his time between Danby and Brooklyn, N.Y., works from his imagination, and his memories of 60-odd years. While one might presume that the verdant scenery around his Danby home would be his inspiration, he credits his wife, Chris. With countless trees there for the painting, Ken Rush depicts the ones in his mind, and in an unusual manner that flouts convention, he places a single tree smack dab in the middle of the canvas, up close and personal. Referring to them as tree portraits, he says, “I want these paintings to be as direct as possible, give them a real sense of power and force.” Rush applies the paint vigorously and energetically, layering and scraping with a palette knife (“a versatile tool”), highlighting with the edge. While painting tree portraits is new in Rush’s evolution as an artist, the mysterious houses, his longtime thematic and symbolic favorite, are overgrown with summertime greens. ‘SummerMemories’ is a collection of remembered feelings of sylvan lushness; bright, for the most part, but acknowledging the shadows of the spirit. Three Pears Gallery is located at 41 Church Street in Dorset. For details, call Greg DeLuca at 802-770-8820.