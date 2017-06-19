‘Downstairs’ at the Dorset Playhouse

Dorset Theatre Festival opens its 40th anniversary season with the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s ‘Downstairs,’ starring brother and sister Tim and Tyne Daly, who will be appearing together for the first time on the stage, under the direction of Adrienne Campbell-Holt. ‘Downstairs’ will run from June 22 to July 8 at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. This thought-provoking family drama was written with Tim and Tyne in mind. It follows the story of Eileen (Tyne Daly), whose brother Teddy (Tim Daly) has decided to move home and live in her basement. Eileen’s husband is less than thrilled about this. And Teddy is more than a little off his game. As the brother and sister struggle to understand their present and their past, questions of betrayal, disappointment and madness rise and fall. They are joined by actor John Procaccino, who last joined DTF for their production of ‘Out of the City.’ He has appeared in numerous roles on stage.

Tim Daly is an Emmy-nominated actor, director, producer and philanthropist, beloved by DTF audiences for his critically acclaimed performances as Mark Rothko in ‘Red’ by John Logan and in ‘The Scene’ by Theresa Rebeck. “I’ve been a Vermont lover for a long time,” he said in a recent interview with Stratton Magazine. “I loved that theater and I loved the feeling of it. It’s 20 minutes away from my farm. So it gives me a chance to be in the country and plant the garden during the day and go and play my art at night.”

Tyne Daly is an accomplished American stage and screen actress best known for her work on the acclaimed television series Cagney and Lacey as title character, detective Mary Beth Lacey alongside Sharon Gless as detective Christine Cagney. The two won the series a record six Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Leading Actress in a row, which remains unmatched to this day. Tyne’s performance earned her four of the six Emmy Awards. Tyne is also well known on television for her role on the CBS drama Judging Amy. More recently, she can be seen alongside Sally Field in the feature film ‘Hello, My Name is Doris.’ Tyne has been in Broadway stage productions since 1967, including hits like ‘Gypsy,’ for which she won the 1990 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Over the past several years, Daly has continued to appear in Broadway and Off-Broadway plays. In 2012, she reprised her role as Maria Callas in the West End Production of Master Class.

Theresa Rebeck is a widely produced playwright throughout the United States and abroad. Theresa is the author of three novels, has written for television, and is the creator of the NBC drama Smash. Single tickets and subscriptions for the 2017 Summer Season are now on sale at 802-867-2223 extension 2, Tuesday through Saturday 12 to 6 p.m. (8 p.m. on performance days) and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. Visit dorsettheatrefestival.org to learn more.