Downtown School Summer Camp

The Downtown School’s summer camp adventures include a Sensory Adventure Camp June 26 to 30 for children entering preK and kindergarten. Also June 26 to 30, Pixie Tricks Adventure Camp with Alexandra Langstaff of Hullaballoo fame is for children entering kindergarten through second grade. July 10 to 14, Birds of a Feather camp with Stacy Gates of Manchester Arts is for children entering kindergarten through third grade. August 21to 25, Gates returns with Art of Indigenous Cultures for campers entering kindergarten through third grade. Campers will spend most of their day outside as they build new friendships, work together as a community and enjoy the wonders of summer. For more information and to register, go to thedowntownschool.org or call 802-768-8769. The Downtown School is an independent progressive education day school located at 106 Palmer Place in Manchester Center.