‘Dragons Love Tacos’ Comes to Maple Street School

Maple Street School will host nearly 700 area school children through grade four on September 26 for a Theatreworks USA production of ‘Dragons Love Tacos.’ The two showings at 9 and 10:30 a.m. will host children from Maple Street, Sunderland Elementary, Fisher Elementary, Manchester Elementary, Currier Memorial, Southshire Community, Jamaica Village, Flood Brook, Mettawee Community, Dorset Elementary Schools, The Mountain School at Winhall and Northshire Day School.

The event is underwritten by the Jane T. Gilbert Fund, established last year at Maple Street School primarily from a gift of its assets from the Northshire Performing Arts and private donations. The transfer of its assets to Maple Street School last fall marked the close of Northshire Performing Arts, which hosted free, educational performances in the area for 12 years, frequently at Maple Street School. “With the establishment of the Fund, Maple Street School continues the NPA’s proud tradition of providing free arts education to area school children,” said Fanning Hearon, Head of School.

‘Dragons Love Tacos’ is based on the beloved children’s book by Adam Rubin that follows a boy and his dragon friends as they throw a spicy salsa taco party. In addition, it cleverly intertwines other popular children’s stories. “We are excited to offer this performance to so many area children,” said Maureen Chaffee, Maple Street School third grade teacher and enrichment coordinator. “Theatreworks USA puts on engaging performances, and we’re thrilled to be one of the locations to premier this lively production!”