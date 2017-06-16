DTF Opens New Play Reading Series

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) incubates new works for the American stage with its New Play Reading series. Mona Mansour, playwright of ‘The Vagrant Trilogy’ and winner of the 2014 Middle East America Playwright Award, will read her newest developing work on Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. Call 802-867-2223 extension 2, or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org for tickets, which start at $20.

“In the past six years, we have hosted over 70 playwrights and developed over 90 new works, 18 of which have gone on to full productions or further development at some of the most prestigious venues in the country,” says artistic director Dina Janis.

Mansour will spend five days in residence at DTF. She will be joined by director Scott Illingworth and actors Erin Anderson, Christy Escobar, Rafi Silver, Melisa Aker and Andy Ingalls, who will present her play on June 12.

The Series will continue in August with readings from up-and-coming playwrights Lauren Yee on August 8 and Paola Lazaro on August 15, both at 7 p.m.