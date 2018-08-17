DTF PlayTalks: ‘The Ever-modern Jane Austen’

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF), now in its 41st season, announces the return of its popular PlayTalks, a series of guest speakers who are experts in their field, intended to engage and inform regional audiences in rich and varied ways. The first PlayTalk of the season will take place at the Northshire Bookstore, 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, when Bennington College professor of literature Brooke Allen will present ‘The Ever-Modern Jane Austen.’ The event is free and open to the public, and coincides with the Festival’s production of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ on stage at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, August 9 to 25.

Allen has been teaching literature at Bennington College since 2011. Her literary criticism has appeared in many publications, including The New York Times Book Review, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and others. She is the author of two volumes of literary essays, a biography of Pakistani leader Benazir Bhutto, a book on travel and archaeology in Syria, and a study of the religious beliefs (or lack thereof) of the American founding fathers.

“These PlayTalks are how we aim to broaden the reach of our productions and engage our community in the works we present. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is a story that has been told a hundred ways, and Brooke Allen’s insights on how the novel has stood the test of time are sure to do just that,” said Dina Janis, the Festival’s artistic director. Supported by the Vermont Humanities Council, PlayTalks upacks important questions and themes presented in the plays in their main stage season. Call 802-867-2223, Tuesday to Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.