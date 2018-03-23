DTF Women’s Writers Go to NYC

The women of the Dorset Theatre Festival Women Artists Writing Group gather to share their work.

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) continues its commitment to the development of new work for the American Theatre and supporting new artists. A focus on gender parity for the stage is a principle for artistic director Dina Janis, and DTF is pursuing new ways to advance the voices and stories of playwrights that often go unheard. Janis was passionate about lending institutional support to elevate an idea that began with actresses Heidi Armbruster and Mary Bacon, who wanted a writers group for actresses to create mutual support and space for their writing. DTF became the program’s host by developing a writing retreat in August 2016, when a group of six women spent three days writing and held a final presentation at the Dorset Playhouse.

Now in its third year, the group is a diverse group of mid-career female actresses and theatre artists who are expanding their artistry through writing. The group’s purpose is to meet the whole female theatre artist where she is at as a writer, providing resources and support as she works to either discover her own voice or works towards completing a writing project. This year, they will partner with Primary Stages to expand their presence beyond Vermont, with an ancillary presentation for New York City supporters, partners and donors. The invited presentation will take place at the Primary Stages Einhorn School of Performing Arts in New York City on March 26, and will include excerpts from works in progress and a talkback with the artists.

Participating playwrights include Heidi Armbuster, Mary Bacon, Carolyn Bost, Michelle Beck, Laura Gomez, Mariana Newhard, Elizabeth Kelly, Donna Eis, Sharahn LaRue McClung, Maggie Bofill, Heather Simms and Mathilde Dratwa. For details, visit the website at dorsettheatrefestival.org.