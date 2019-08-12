Duo 8 Cuerdas in Weston

Weston’s Sundays on the Hill Concert Series will introduce Duo 8 Cuerdas, American soprano Sarah Cullins and Colombian guitarist Daniel Gaviria at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18. Named for the eight strings that make up their two instruments, this husband and wife team recently moved to the Green Mountains from the Andes Mountains of Bogota, Colombia, where they had careers as soloists and chamber musicians as well as educators. As 8 Cuerdas, the pair combine classical training and experience with their love for traditional Latin American and Spanish rhythms and folklore. Whether recreating a soulful Argentinian Milonga, bringing out the percussiveness of the Latin American Chacarera, or drawing on the intense passion of Flamenco, the duo leads much of their classical repertoire into the realm of world music. The concert will take place in Weston’s historic and acoustically perfect Church on the Hill, located on Lawrence Hill Road, just up the hill from the Village Green on Route 100. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. For additional information, go to sundaysonthehill.org.