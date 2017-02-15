Early Registration Open for Chester’s LEGO Contest

The 2017 LEGO Contest is taking place on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main Street, Chester. Early registration by March 10 allows a $5 discount on the $15 entry fee. This event is open to LEGOmaniacs pre-kindergarten through grade eight and their families. Students are encouraged to use vacations or snow days to create something unique and have their entries fine tuned by contest time. Participants should construct their original creations (no kits allowed), with a maximum size of 24 x 36 inches, and bring them on March 18 between 9 and 10 a.m. Entries will be judged in different grade categories for their originality, imagination, and presentation. If a structure is a team entry, the age of the oldest member will determine the grade category. There is also a separate family team class for collaborating children and parents. Unique motorized LEGOs will be considered in a separate section. At 12:30, LEGO prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up.

Refreshments will be available for sale to encourage everyone to stay and view the different entries, as well as to share ideas and techniques during the judging. Young people may also create an additional construction at a special LEGO station. Download the registration form at stlukesepiscopalvt.org, or pick on up at the Whiting Library on Main Street in Chester, at Chester-Andover Elementary School, and at the Library and the Elementary School in Grafton. The event will benefit the Church and the children’s section of the Whiting Library. For information, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.