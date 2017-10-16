Earth Matters

Earth Matters, Manchester’s environmental justice group, will be sponsoring the Vermont Interfaith Power and Light Annual Conference on Saturday, October 21, at the First Congregational Church in Manchester from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The group recently joined 350 Vermont, which was founded by Bill McKibben in the 1980s with only seven members. The Conference will feature former Vermont Secretary of State, Deb Markowitz, as the keynote speaker, plus six workshops to help participants learn how they can mitigate climate change. The workshops include building resilient communities; watershed stewardship; financial and technical resources for energy projects; skills for effective organizing; talking climate with your Vermont legislators; and understanding climate change. Conference information and registration can be found at vtipl.org.